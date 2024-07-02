A family of three including a four-year-old child died when a landslide destroyed and buried their home at Aizawl's Zemabawk locality, located on the northern outskirts of Aizawl city, on July 2.

According to police reports, the deceased have been identified as Isak Chhangte (32), his wife Lalrinthari (25) and their four and a half-year-old daughter Abigail Lalchhanhimi.

Their coffins have been taken to the church hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Zemabawk. Traditional mourning by family and public will take place throughout the night, with the funeral service on July 3, 2024 at the Seventh Day Church, Zemabawk.

Earlier, Mizoram witnessed a series of landslides causing significant damage across the state after incessant rains over the past 48 hours. Early this morning, three houses were tragically destroyed by a landslide in Aizawl's Zuangtui locality.

As a precautionary measure, the Local Council of Aizawl's Salem Veng swiftly evacuated 20 families from their homes to safer locations. Reports indicate that several other landslides have also resulted in property damage in various parts of Mizoram.