More refugees from Myanmar are entering the southernmost part of Mizoram's Lawngtlai District after a fire exchange between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army started on August 21. Currently, a total number of 17086 Myanmar refugees is recorded in the state of Mizoram.

In the Lawngtlai District, there were reports on August 21 that villagers of Sabualtlang village had heard some firing on the border, but it was found that it was speculative firing by a small patrol.

After that, there was a report on the Arakan Army attack on the Myanmar Army post in Varang, defended by a company of 61 LIR of the Myanmar Army.

According to sources, there seems to be an airspace violation. Official confirmation is still awaited.

According to sources, for revenge for the attack by the Arakan Army, the Myanmar Army attacked the camp of the Arakan Army by using jet fighters. Villagers say that there were more than seven bombs dropped on the village of Varang in Myanmar.

Other sources informed us that there seemed to be an air violation by the Myanmar army fighter jets as they flew too close to the Indian border.



Again on August 31, firing started between both armies for about an hour. Casualties on either side are not known.

After the incident, nearby villages are vacating their homes by using boats and bringing along all of their household goods, including pet animals, bedding, rations, etc.



The latest details of the new Myanmarese refugees in Lawngtlai district after the firing incident include 121 in Zochachhuah Village, 252 in Hmawngbuchhuah Village, 178 in Laitlang Village, and 68 in New Model Village.

A total of 619 refugees have been added to the districts due to the recent clash. The majority of Myanmar nationals who have fled to Mizoram are from the Chin ethnic group, which shares ethnic relations with the Mizos.

According to sources, there are unconfirmed reports of casualties between both armies, including 10 Myanmar Army deaths and 3 injured, while 1 Arakan Army died in a mine blast, and 2 injured. The sources said that there might be more casualties on both sides.

According to the Task Group on Myanmar Refugees Nodal Officer in Lawngtlai District TT Beikhaizi, there are 5909 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Lawngtlai district, of which 589 are newly entering Mizoram due to continuing clashes between the neighbouring country's army and rebels.

Lawngtlai District Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees also held a meeting with their Chairman, Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Amol Srivastava regarding the fresh influx of refugees. The committee has decided to provide Silpauline, blankets, commodes, hygiene kits, and other basic needs to the refugees in their temporary shelter. Also, medical checkups will be held in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders.

Meanwhile, the apex NGO in the dist. The Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) is working hard for the relief of the refugees with the collaboration of other NGOs and churches. Last week the CYLA has provided 50 bags of rice to the relief camps.

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