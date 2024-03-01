Chapchar Kut, one of the main festivals of Mizoram, was held at the AR Ground today, marked a significant cultural event where the Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended and gracing the festival as the "Father of the Festival" in accordance with Mizo tradition. This gesture underscored the cultural and traditional importance of the festival to the people of Mizoram.

In his address, the Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the resilience of the Mizo forefathers who celebrated the festival in the face of numerous challenges.

He emphasized the importance of reviving and preserving the rich customs and traditions that have sustained the community through difficult times. This call to embrace cultural heritage while discarding detrimental customs resonated with the audience, reinforcing a sense of unity and identity among the people.

Furthermore Lalduhoma acknowledged Mizoram's exemplary refugee management, which has facilitated the peaceful integration of displaced populations into the state. He attributed this success to the strength of Mizo society and the adherence to law and order, underscoring the importance of upholding these principles for the maintenance of peace and stability.

The festival's host, Art & Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga, extended warm invitations to all participants, encouraging them to partake in the festivities joyously. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to those who had contributed to the successful organization of the event, further reinforcing the spirit of communal participation and appreciation.

The presence of notable attendees, such as Bhausuan Ger, Ambassador of Taiwan, and his wife Pi Hui Chen Chen, alongside participants from other states, highlighted the festival's significance beyond regional boundaries.