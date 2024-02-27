In a major successful operation, Assam Rifles recovered a substantial amount of cash (in Myanmar and Indian currency) and apprehended five Myanmar nationals in two separate operations launched in the specified areas.

The teams recovered Myanmar currency worth 12,48,76,000 Kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 16,45,000.

Additionally, the teams apprehended a total of five Myanmar nationals in the two different operations.

The individuals and the recovered illegal items have been handed over to the police station for further legal action.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force seize Rs 1 crore cash, illegal beer; three Myanmar nationals arrested

In an effort to curb smuggling activities, a collaborative operation involving Assam Rifles, Hnahlan Police, and Customs Preventive Force Champhai culminated in a significant seizure of contraband and the apprehension of three individuals on February 22, 2024.

The operation, conducted in the General Area Murlen, yielded a staggering Rs 1,03,97,500 in cash, marking a crucial blow against illicit financial activities. Additionally, Assam Rifles intercepted and seized 136 cases of foreign-origin beer valued at Rs 6.52 lakh in Mualkawi Champhai.

The arrested individuals, all of Myanmar nationality, were handed over to Hnahlan Police Beat Post in Mizoram for further legal proceedings. Simultaneously, the confiscated contraband, including the cache of cash and the illegal beer, was transferred to the custody of Customs Preventive Force Champhai.