Mizoram floods force evacuation of 80 families; landslides cut off southern districts

More than 80 families have been evacuated to safer locations in Mizoram after the Khawthlangtuipui River overflowed in Lunglei district following nearly a week of incessant rainfall, officials said on July 10.

The flooding has severely affected Tlabung town, near the Bangladesh border, where 42 families were shifted after their homes were fully or partially submerged by rising floodwaters. Another 40 families from Tipperaghat village under Tlabung subdivision were also relocated as floodwaters inundated the area.

Apart from flooding, authorities reported landslides, rockfalls and other rain-related incidents at more than 29 locations across the state. No casualties have been reported so far.

The continuous downpour has also disrupted road connectivity. National Highway-54 remains blocked after a massive landslide near Bualte village in Lunglei district, leaving several tourists stranded for the past four days and cutting off the southern districts of Lawngtlai and Siaha from the rest of Mizoram.

The Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei highway has also been rendered impassable due to a major rockfall and landslide at Ngaizel, on the southern outskirts of Aizawl.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma visited the landslide-hit Ngaizel area on Thursday and urged residents to remain vigilant as continuous rainfall continues to trigger disasters across Mizoram.

The minister assured that financial assistance and relief would be provided promptly and transparently to affected families in accordance with government norms.

