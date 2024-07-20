Mizoram's football stars Lallianzuala Chhangte and David Lalhlansanga have been honoured at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Awards 2023-24. Chhangte was named the Best Player of the Year, while Lalhlansanga received the Promising Player of the Year award.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated the achievements on Twitter, stating, "Congratulations to Our Mizo Stars! We are proud to announce that Lallianzuala Chhangte has been named Best Player of the Year and David Lalhlansanga as Promising Player of the Year at the AIFF Awards 2023-24! Your achievements inspire us all. Keep shining!"

Chhangte's award marks his second consecutive AIFF Men's Player of the Year title, making him only the fifth player to win the award multiple times. The Mumbai City FC forward scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, emerging as the highest-scoring Indian in the Indian Super League. He also scored a crucial goal for the national team against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In his acceptance speech, Chhangte expressed gratitude to his supporters and attributed his success to his faith, family, and teammates.

The AIFF Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, was attended by prominent figures from the Indian sports community, including Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Kiren Rijiju. The event recognised outstanding contributions across various categories in Indian football.