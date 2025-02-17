Security forces seized 3,000 electric detonators and explosive materials during a joint operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, leading to the apprehension of two suspects.

Assam Rifles personnel, working alongside Mizoram Police, intercepted the cache during a targeted operation in the Vokte Kai area of Zokhawtar. The recovered items included 700 metres of cordtex and additional war-like materials.

The seizure highlights ongoing security concerns in the region, which borders Myanmar. Authorities have not yet revealed the identities of the arrested individuals or their potential connections to any organisations.

This operation marks one of the larger explosives seizures in the region this year. Both Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police continue their investigation into the source and intended destination of the materials.