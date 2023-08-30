In yet another success in its against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles and Custom Department recovered 27 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 03 cases of Beer and 18 cases of wine worth Rs 35.92 lakh in Champhai district on August 29, 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information. The recovered items were hidden off the track in Gen Area Iron Bridge.



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The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes and liquor worth Rs 35,92,800/- (Rupees Thirty-five lakh ninety-two thousand eight hundred only) has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on August 27, Assam Rifles (East) and the Customs Department intercepted an attempt at smuggling, recovering a substantial cache of foreign-origin cigarettes and liquors near the Indo-Myanmar bordering village of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram.

The consignment, amounting to Rs 10,12,400/-, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal action.