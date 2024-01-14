Security forces in Mizoram have seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 50.70 lakh in the state's Champhao district.

In an operation, a total of 39 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 50.70 lakh were seized in the general area of Champhai district.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with representative of Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of 39 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rupees 50,70,000 has been handed over to Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.