The Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force launched a joint operation which led to the recovery of illegal foreign-origin liquor worth Rs 2.52 lakh from the general area of Ngur, in Mizoram's Champhai.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the trafficking of foreign liquor in the region, a joint area domination patrol was launched on April 10.

During the operation, the team discovered 21 cases of Dagon Beer, a foreign-origin liquor, which were dumped and concealed in a jungle area near Ngur.

The seized liquor was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai.

On Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), at his office in Aizawl to discuss various strategies to combat the growing drug menace in the state.

The Mizoram chief minister highlighted the need to strengthen efforts in addressing the influx of drugs from across the international border.

He emphasised the importance of improved infrastructure and adequate manpower in the border areas to curb drug trafficking effectively.

He also mentioned that the state government has made appeals to the Central Government to establish a Mizo Territorial Army under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg expressed that establishing a fully functioning Zonal Office in Mizoram would be beneficial and reiterated the need to strengthen the workforce.