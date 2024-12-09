The Land Customs Station in Mizoram and the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation and seized foreign-origin contraband valued at Rs 12.15 lakh in Zokhawthar.

Thwarting a cross-border smuggling attempt, the troops of Assam Rifles acted on specific intelligence inputs and launched an area domination patrol.

The operation led to the recovery of 136 foreign-origin e-cigarettes, five cases and 45 cartons of foreign- origin cigarettes, 19 cases of foreign-origin beer, and 38 bottles of foreign-origin liquor on Saturday that were abandoned at the site.

The contraband has been handed over to the Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release added.

The operation reflects the relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to stop smuggling activities.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three men from Mizoram for their involvement in a trans-border arms and ammunition trafficking syndicate following extensive searches at six locations in the state.