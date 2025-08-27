Mizoram Assembly adopts Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly, on August 27, passed a resolution adopting the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, thereby reversing its earlier decision to oppose the legislation.

Under Article 371G of the Constitution, Acts of Parliament relating to land ownership and transfer apply to Mizoram only when ratified by the State Assembly. Although the original Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 was already in force in Mizoram as it predated statehood in 1986, the 2023 Amendment required a fresh resolution for its enforcement in the state.

The Assembly had initially rejected the Amendment in August 2023, citing concerns over safeguarding the rights and interests of Mizoram’s people. However, the House on Wednesday resolved that its adoption has become necessary to enable strategic linear projects related to national security, security infrastructure, surveys, exploration, and leasing of forest land within prescribed guidelines.

The Amendment Act, which incorporates India’s Net Zero commitment, redefines “forest,” and eases certain provisions for developmental projects, has been the subject of debate nationwide. Critics fear it may dilute protections for community-owned forests, while supporters argue it strikes a balance between environmental safeguards and developmental imperatives.

With the resolution’s passage, Mizoram has now formally applied the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 in the state, effective from 2025, marking a significant policy shift from its earlier stance.