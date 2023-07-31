Congress leader and former Governor of Mizoram Vakkom Purushotaman passed away at his Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram residence on July 31.

He was born in Vakkom, Attingal on April 12 1928, and began his political career with a student organisation called Students Congress.

He served as the Governor of Tripura (2014) and Mizoram (2011-14).

The present Governor of Mizoram, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, upon hearing the sad news about the former Governor of Mizoram, sent his condolences to the bereaved family, through his Twitter Handle.



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Taking to his Twitter handle, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the former Governor of Mizoram Shri Vakkom Purushothaman, age 95; who passed away at his residence in Kerela today. My deepest condolences to his family members and loved ones. May God give them strength in their time of grief."