A former militant group in Mizoram, Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) have urged the Meiteis camping in the state of Mizoram to depart the state for their own safety.

In a press release on July 21, Mizoram's former militant group, PAMRA requested that the Meiteis in the state depart for their own safety.

"In light of their safety, they will be responsibility if something unpleasant occurs to them." the release stated.

PAMRA also states that the world is aware of the brutal treatment meted out to the Zo-ethnic community in Manipur.



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The treatment of the Zo-ethnic group in Manipur by the Meteis has caused great pain in the Mizo community.

Former militants who battled for freedom during the Mizo National Front's fight for independence and gave up their weapons after the Peace Accord was signed in 1986 make up the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) for the benefit of its members.

The statement comes after a video of two women being paraded naked and molested surfaced on July 19.

The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangkopi district, according to a complaint associated with the incident.

The visual shows two women stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob which molested them were Meiteis.