Mizoram: Former MNF leader Dr K Beichhua to join BJP
Ahead of the assembly election, former Mizoram minister and expelled leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr K Beichhua is all set to join the BJP.
Advertisement
Former MNF leader Dr K Beichhua to join BJP
Ahead of the assembly election, former Mizoram minister and expelled leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr K Beichhua is all set to join the BJP.
Dr K Beichhua will join the BJP soon.
This was confirmed by Dr K Beichhua himself while speaking to the media.
This development comes at a time when the political parties in Mizoram are gearing up for the crucial assembly elections in the state.
Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to be held later this year.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today