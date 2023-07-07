Ahead of the assembly election, former Mizoram minister and expelled leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr K Beichhua is all set to join the BJP.

Dr K Beichhua will join the BJP soon.

This was confirmed by Dr K Beichhua himself while speaking to the media.

This development comes at a time when the political parties in Mizoram are gearing up for the crucial assembly elections in the state.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to be held later this year.