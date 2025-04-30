Ronald Sapa Tlau, veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. He died at 8 am at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had undergone open heart surgery two days earlier.

Family sources confirmed that Tlau faced multiple health complications following the operation, including kidney failure, which led to a rapid deterioration in his condition.

His body will be flown to Aizawl on Thursday, with the funeral scheduled for Friday at his residence in Zonuam locality.

Tlau, born on February 4, 1954, in Hualtu village of Serchhip district, served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2014 to 2020. He was elected during the tenure of the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. Until his passing, he held the post of vice-president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Over his long political career, Tlau held several key positions in the state Congress unit, including general secretary, chief spokesperson, and chairman of the party’s medical cell.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other state leaders expressed their condolences. In a post on X, Lalduhoma said, "It is a great loss. He will always remain in our hearts. I am deeply grateful for his dedicated service to Mizoram." (PTI)