A landmark judgment was delivered by the District Court’s Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Mizoram, convicting Lalkhomang Guite, former branch manager of State Bank of India’s Mission Veng branch, and his associate Gary T. Haokip on corruption charges. The sentencing for the two individuals is scheduled for July 1, 2024.

Special Judge Dr. HTC Lalrinchhana presided over the case, which dates back to the period between November 2006 and October 2007 during Guite's tenure as branch manager. The duo, along with several others, including K. Lalremtluanga, Chairman of Mizoram Rural Development Society, Rosangkimi Ralte of Sacred Heart Society, and Thantluangi, Chairman of Upliftment of Backward Women Self Help Group (SHG), faced accusations of misappropriating loans intended for self-help groups.

The allegations centered on funds meant to aid SHGs being diverted for personal use. For instance, Guite, Haokip, and Thantluangi, through Upliftment of Backward Women Self Help Group, secured a loan of five lakhs, of which only one lakh reached the SHG, leaving four lakhs unaccounted for. Similarly, loans facilitated by Guite and Haokip for Greenhill Self Help Group, Zoawi Self Help Group, and Mualmam Self Help Group were allegedly mismanaged, with each SHG receiving only a fraction of the funds intended.

While the trial resulted in insufficient evidence to convict Thantluangi and Lalremtluanga, leading to their acquittal, the court found ample evidence to convict Guite and Haokip of corruption. Rosangkimi Ralte passed away during the proceedings, halting further investigation into her involvement.