In a significant step towards addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing Myanmar issue, Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has constituted a High-Level Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Manipur in Mizoram.

This committee aims to delve into the multiple issues faced by the internally displaced population and provide the necessary support.

The esteemed committee will be chaired by the Home Minister of Mizoram, Lalchamliana, as appointed by the Executive Committee. Alongside the Home Minister, the committee will consist of esteemed members, including various ministers, the Chief Secretary, Department Commissioners & Secretaries, as well as representatives from prominent non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Church Leaders.

According to reports from the Home Department, Mizoram has provided shelter to a significant number of refugees from violence-stricken Manipur. As of now, the state has accommodated a total of 8,861 individuals, dispersing them across 10 out of the 11 districts.

Following the outbreak of violence between two ethnic communities in Manipur on May 3, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking refuge in Mizoram has been steadily increasing. More than 45,000 individuals have fled from Manipur to Mizoram in search of safety.

Among the districts in Mizoram, the capital Aizawl has received the highest influx of refugees, closely followed by Kolasib and Saitual districts. These districts share borders with Manipur, making them accessible and suitable for accommodating the displaced individuals.

In an effort to provide adequate support to the IDPs, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga visited New Delhi on May 26 and requested financial assistance of ₹10 crore from the central government. This funding would enable the state to extend the necessary aid and assistance to the displaced population.