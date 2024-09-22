The four organisations of Myanmar’s Chin State held a meeting at the office of Lalmuanpuia Punte, the Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO) Vice Chairman and Adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister (Political) in order to discuss the unification of the groups. They reached five agreements.

The four organisations are Chin National Front (CNF), Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC), the Chin Brotherhood and Chinland Council.

ZORO had played a significant role in uniting the groups in Myanmar’s Chin State; who had previously engaged in armed conflicts and lives were lost on all sides.

Explaining ZORO’s peace keeping role, General Secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei stressed the need for Chin-Kuki-Mizo ethnic tribes across the globe to unite among themselves.

Welcoming representatives from the four Chin groups, Punte said, “It is the wish of the Mizoram and the Centre governments that the various Chin groups live in peaceful co-existence; and this meeting is recognized by the State government, who through ZORO plays the role of a peace keeper.”

Punte also informed the four groups that if the groups maintain a peaceful coexistence, the Indian government also want to lend its support.

The five agreements made for the unity of the four groups are:

1. Chin-Kuki-Mizo has common ancestry with same language with a few differences in the dialect. E share the same culture and practices, and shared hopes for the future.

2. We regret that there were clashes amongst ourselves in the past. We want to state that those were misunderstandings stemming for our zeal for the cause of our country and affirmed that no such conflict will occur in the future.

3. In the event disagreements in the future, we ill not resort to violence and weapons.

4. We support ZORO’s initiative for peace and agreement among our four groups, and that further talks and negotiations must take place.

5. A Reconciliation Committee should be formed at the next meeting.