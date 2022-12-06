In a major drug haul , Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles with a collaboration of Excise and Narcotics Department recovered 18 soap case (236 grams) of heroin worth Rs 1.18 crore in Aizawl.

The seizure was made on December 5 based on inputs that suspected drugs were being transported along General Area Falkland, World Bank Road in Aizawl.

The police also seized the vehicles used to transport the drug. Four persons were apprehended in the case. Police have registered a case against the apprehended individuals and further investigation is on.

Earlier on November 11, 2022, The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Mizoram police seized a large quantity of Methamphetamine, a recreational drug, worth Rs 58 crore and arrested two persons in Aizawl. Acting on a specific intelligence input from a sister agency, a team of CID (SB) seized 2 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine weighing about 19.223 kg from a vehicle at the Luangmual area in Aizawl, said officials.

The estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 58 crore in the international market, and it was seized from a four-wheeler in the Luangmual area of Aizawl, and arrested two persons.

On November 22, 2022, Aizawl police at Zonuam outpost received reliable inputs of contraband drugs stashed by unknown persons on the roadside along MZU (Mizoram University) road.

Acting on the information, a police team and two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search in the area on the night of November 21 and recovered a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels hidden in the bushes.

The 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden some 12 metres down from the main road. Upon checking the contents of the parcels, a total 215 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.76 kgs were unearthed.

It is estimated that the recovered and seized contraband drugs are valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market.