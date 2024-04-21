Following a temporary closure due to the Lok Sabha MP election, the Zokhawthar bridge situated at Champhai district and linking India and Myanmar was reopened on April 20.

Reports from Zokhawthar Branch YMA President highlighted that though the border has been reopened, movements will be restricted unlike before with strict surveillance by the Assam Rifles at the bridge and other connectivity through Tiau river. However, exceptions will be made for individuals facing medical emergencies, students commuting for education, and other emergency situations, stated the paramilitary force.

The Assam Rifles also stated that the reopening of the border will resume till April 30, with complete closure from May 1, 2024 onwards.

Upon the inquiry by the community leaders of Zokhawthar about the dissolving of the free movement regime between India and Myanmar, Assam Rifles officials refrained from providing definitive answers and that they are just following orders from higher authority. Moreover, the paramilitary force requests community leaders of Zokhawthar to inform the Myanmar People's Army PDF situated at Hualngoram and the Tiau Youth Association about their meeting.

It is worth mentioning that Zokhawthar border serves as a vital conduit for trade, commerce, and people-to-people interaction between India and Myanmar.