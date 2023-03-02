The G'20 B20 meeting, aimed at fostering multilateral business partnerships, has begun in Aizawl in Mizoram. The summit is being graced by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The meeting is being attended by several policymakers, think tanks, business leaders, CEOs, and senior executives representing businesses of the G20 and allied countries along with representatives of several multilateral organizations. The conference will bring together 48 business delegates and 17 diplomats from 17 countries, including the US, Germany, China, France, and Japan.

According to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who briefed the media about the conference on February 28, 16 delegates from India and 85 local startups will also take part in the event. The conference will focus on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in urban planning, infrastructure, bamboo, startups, skill development, handloom and handicraft, nursing, and paramedics.

The Chief Minister observed that the conference would help the state project itself as an important investment destination. The meeting is being held at a time when the state is witnessing a rapid increase in investment in various sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure.

The B20 conference will provide an excellent platform for policymakers, business leaders, and investors to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration in various fields. Mizoram has immense potential for growth, and the conference will help showcase the state's strengths and opportunities to the world.

The event is being closely watched by industry experts and investors who are keen to explore investment opportunities in the state. The G'20 B20 meeting is an excellent initiative to promote multilateral cooperation and partnerships, and it is expected to have a positive impact on Mizoram's economic development in the years to come.

Participants in the conference are looking forward to engaging in productive discussions and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.