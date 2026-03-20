Mizoram gears up for Aizawl civic polls; ZPM, MNF, Congress, BJP intensify campaign

Political activity is picking up pace in Mizoram ahead of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, with major parties stepping up preparations and finalising candidates.

Polling for the 19-member AMC is scheduled for April 21, with counting to be held on April 27.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has expressed confidence of retaining control of the civic body. Party general secretary Eddie Zosangliana Colney said candidates have been selected following a rigorous grassroots-level process. He added that the party aims to transform the capital into a “New Aizawl” through improved urban governance.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which governed the AMC last term, is also eyeing a return to power. MNF president and Dampa MLA Lalhmingliana Sailo said the party’s organisational network has been fully mobilised, with a focus on restoring its original vision for the civic body.

The Indian National Congress is contesting all 19 seats and positioning itself as a people-centric alternative. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to leverage its ties with the Centre to boost development in Aizawl. State BJP general secretary Nelson Notalia said the party has shortlisted candidates and is banking on a “double-engine” advantage.

While the MNF has already released its full list of candidates, the Congress has announced nominees for 13 of the 19 wards so far.

The elections will be conducted across 19 wards from 7 am to 5 pm on April 21, with re-polling, if necessary, scheduled for April 23. The last date for filing nominations is March 25, and candidates can withdraw their names by March 30.

According to official data, there are around 2.39 lakh eligible voters, including approximately 1.26 lakh female electors.

In the previous AMC elections held in February 2021, the MNF secured a majority with 11 seats, followed by the ZPM with eight seats, setting the stage for a closely contested civic battle this time.