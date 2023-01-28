Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the G20 Chief Coordinator, arrived in Aizawl on January 28 to look over the ongoing preparations for the Business 20 meeting that will take place in Mizoram on March 2, 2023.



Shringla upon arrival, immediately set to work overseeing the preparedness of Lengpui Airport, the Mizoram University Auditorium, and the Multipurpose Hall, where the Business-20 meeting will take place.



He attended the Cultural Evening-cum-dinner hosted by Robert Romawia Royte and co-chaired the G20 Core Team meeting later that evening with Chief Secretary Smt. Renu Sharma.



The Chief Coordinator expressed gratitude to the officials and organizers of the G20 meeting, which is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2023, in Aizawl. He appreciated the vast amount of thought and discussion that went into the event's preparation. He thought that people would talk about the extensive planning and preparation that the Mizoram government was doing for years to come. Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed his hope that the G20 meeting will assist in promoting the state's potential and capabilities, praising the state's stunning landscape and natural beauty.



Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of State for Tourism, expressed his delight at the meeting's selection of Aizawl. The minister hoped that the start-up meeting would boost Mizoram's tourism potential as well as trade and other economic growth. He mentioned that, in accordance with the Fit India Movement, the state has prioritized fitness and improved the sports industry, among other things. The minister assured the team of full cooperation and commitment at all levels and said that 5G services had been launched in Aizawl on that very day. He also told them to look forward to a successful G20 meeting in Aizawl.



During the evening program, Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma gave a welcome speech and assured the G20 team that the Government of Mizoram would fully participate in hosting the meeting.



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