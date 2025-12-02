Mizoram gears up for Lai Autonomous District Council polls as officials trek to remote stations

Preparations for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) election reached a key stage on December 2 as polling officials began their advance movement to remote stations across southern Mizoram, including locations accessible only by foot or boat.

According to the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner’s office, P-1 polling teams left the district headquarters at 6:30 am to ensure timely arrival ahead of the December 3 vote. A total of 52 teams were dispatched as part of the early deployment plan designed to avoid last-minute logistical hurdles.

The Mizoram State Election Commission announced the poll schedule on 7 November, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into force until 12 December. The election will decide 25 council seats, with the current term ending on 18 December.

SEC records list 56,873 registered voters within the LADC area, comprising 27,854 men and 29,019 women. Sakeilui holds the largest electorate with 3,993 voters, while Cheural has the smallest at 1,381.

A network of 111 polling stations will operate on election day, including four located in difficult terrain. Three require officials to travel on foot, and one can be reached only by boat, reflecting the complex logistics of conducting elections in parts of Mizoram’s hill districts.