Mizoram gears up for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate landmark railway project

Mizoram is making extensive preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit on September 13, when he will inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, a project set to significantly boost the state’s connectivity with the rest of the country.

Home Minister K Sapdanga chaired a high-level review meeting on September 8 to assess readiness for the event. The discussion focused on security measures, traffic management, accommodation, reception protocols, and public participation. Key locations such as Lengpui airport, Sairang railway station, Thuampui helipad, and Aizawl’s Lammual—where the main ceremony will take place—were part of the security review.

Officials also finalised plans for cultural presentations and ceremonial arrangements. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, senior officials from various departments, and representatives from Northeast Frontier Railways.

Sapdanga described the railway line’s inauguration as a milestone for Mizoram, highlighting its potential to improve accessibility and economic integration.

The 51.38-kilometre line will connect Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, with Assam’s Silchar, placing the state firmly on India’s railway map. The project features 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. Among them is Bridge 144, standing at 104 metres, expected to be the tallest pier railway bridge in the country. (With inputs from PTI)