The Government of Mizoram has issued a notification announcing the commencement of the First Session of the Ninth Legislative Assembly. Scheduled to kick off on December 12, 2023, at 10:30 AM, the session promises to address key issues and set the legislative agenda for the state.

In an official statement released by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments have been urged to ensure their active participation in the Assembly Session. The Legislative Assembly House in Aizawl, Mizoram, will serve as the venue for the event.

To streamline the proceedings, officials are requested to take their seats in the respective official lobbies and galleries at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. Acknowledging the importance of systematic coordination, the government recommends the creation of duty rosters for officers in each Department and Directorate.

The notification stated that all officials attending the Assembly Sessions must carry their respective Identity Cards.