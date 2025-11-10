Mizoram gets advanced pesticide testing facility to boost food safety and farm research

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, November 10, inaugurated the Pesticide Residue Analysis Laboratory during the 27th Foundation Day celebration of the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), at Selesih.

The newly inaugurated laboratory marks a significant step towards promoting safe, sustainable, and science-based agriculture in Mizoram. It will primarily serve as a research hub under the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, ensuring that agricultural produce remains free from harmful chemical contamination.

The ceremony was graced by Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga and Agriculture Minister P.C. Vanlalruata as Guests of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Lalduhoma commended the institution’s 27 years of contribution to higher education, agricultural innovation, and veterinary sciences. He acknowledged the college’s role in nurturing professionals who significantly contribute to the region’s agriculture and livestock sectors.

“The Selesih Veterinary College has grown into a centre of excellence that benefits not only Mizoram but the entire Northeastern region. This new laboratory will strengthen research and ensure our agricultural produce remains safe and healthy for consumers,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He emphasized the critical role of agriculture and animal husbandry in Mizoram’s economy, urging students to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the college and encouraging faculty to continue their commitment to academic and research excellence.

Established in 1997, the college currently enrolls 440 students and has produced 891 BVSc & AH graduates, 378 postgraduates, and 15 PhD scholars over the years.

The All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, initiated by the Government of India in 1985, aims to ensure the safety of agricultural produce through nationwide monitoring and research. The Selesih Veterinary College was incorporated as one of its Northeast centres in 2010.

To modernize and expand the laboratory, the college obtained ₹11.80 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in 2019 with assistance from the Government of Mizoram, culminating in the inauguration of the state-of-the-art facility.