Mizoram gets independent NCC group headquarters, focus on youth discipline and integration

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on January 29, formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mizoram Group Headquarters at his office, marking a significant administrative shift for the state’s youth organisation ecosystem.

With the new headquarters, National Cadet Corps activities in Mizoram will no longer be administered under Assam State, giving the state its own dedicated command and planning structure.

The inauguration was attended by Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister for Sports and Youth Services; Major General Anurag Vij, Additional Director General, NCC North Eastern Region; and Brigadier GS Arora, Commander, Group Headquarters, Aizawl. A meeting with ministers and senior NCC officers followed the brief ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma said the decision to establish a separate group headquarters was driven by the need to strengthen character building among young people. He expressed concern over the growing influence of substance abuse on youth and stressed the importance of structured platforms like the NCC to counter such trends.

The Chief Minister said disciplined and committed youth should be given more opportunities to develop and demonstrate their skills, adding that the new headquarters would help expand such avenues.

Major General Vij said the NCC’s core objective was to train young people to become disciplined, responsible and socially conscious citizens, while encouraging healthy lifestyles free from substance abuse. He said the organisation would fully support state initiatives aligned with these goals.

He also noted that although youth from the Northeast are widely regarded as disciplined and capable, they are sometimes seen as less connected with other parts of the country. To address this, the NCC plans to increase inter-state exposure and interaction to strengthen national integration. He congratulated the Mizoram government on establishing the group headquarters.

On infrastructure, NCC officials said suitable accommodation would be required for long-term operations. They indicated that if land is provided by the state government, the NCC can construct its own facilities, even on a long-term lease without permanent land transfer.

Mizoram currently has four NCC units with around 8,000 cadets. Officials said the new group headquarters is expected to significantly expand NCC activities and outreach across the state.