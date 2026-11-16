Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 virtually inaugurated the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Mizoram's Aizawl, recognising the legacy of Mizo resistance against British colonial rule.

The inauguration coincided with Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, observed every year on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Modi also inaugurated an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Zawlnuam in Mamit district and laid the foundation stone for another such school at Pangzawl South in Hnahthial district.

Addressing a Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme virtually from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, marking Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary, the Prime Minister paid tribute to tribal leaders who fought against British rule. He highlighted the contributions of tribal communities to India's development and recalled the sacrifices of prominent figures, including Khasi freedom fighter Tirot Sing, Sidho and Kanho of the Santhal rebellion, Govind Guru, Rani Gaidinliu, Tantya Bhil, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Rani Durgavati.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a statue of Ropuiliani at Kelsih. He said the state had a long history of unsung heroes who resisted British attempts to establish control over the region.

Describing Ropuiliani's sacrifice as a source of pride for the Mizo people, Lalduhoma urged younger generations to preserve their history, traditions and cultural identity. He said the museum would provide a platform to showcase Mizo history and heritage.

The museum is named after Ropuiliani, a 19th-century Mizo chieftainess who resisted British colonial rule. The complex also houses an open-air theatre, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a cafeteria and staff quarters, officials said.