The Mizoram government has received two JCB machines to support road safety and disaster management efforts in the state.

The formal handover ceremony, led by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (TKM) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, was held at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, where symbolic keys were presented to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Expressing his appreciation, the chief minister said, “We are grateful to receive this vital equipment, which will greatly assist our disaster management efforts. These machines will be of immense help during emergencies.”

He also commended Toyota Kirloskar Motor for its ongoing support to the state, highlighting its contributions to traffic management in Aizawl, participation in Chapchar Kut celebrations, and other beneficial initiatives.

Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President and Country Head of TKM, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting disaster preparedness in Mizoram.



“Natural disasters may be inevitable, but preparedness can make a significant difference. These JCBs are a part of our efforts to assist the state in building resilience,” he said.

Following the handover, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was presented to the chief minister, outlining the use and management of the donated equipment.

The two JCBs will be managed by the Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Serchhip District Disaster Management Authority.