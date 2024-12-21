The 'Good Governance Week 2024' was launched and a workshop on good governance practices was held at the Mizoram DC Conference Hall, under the chairmanship of Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, IAS, Deputy Commissioner on December 20.

At the outset, Reddy appreciated the members present at the launching programme and highlighted that all public servants have immense responsibilities and duties towards good governance. He pointed that government employees should have good manners, behaviour, humility and responsiveness in dealing with people.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to ensure special attention to senior citizens and persons with special needs.

Later in his speech, the DC mentioned about 'Citizen Care- Grievance Redressal Day' undertaken by the DC office once every month, stating that such initiatives are necessary in brining good governance into practice. He expressed the necessity of transparency, accountability and efficiency for every public servants.

Dr. Saithantluangi Zote, SDC, put forth a presentation, covering various topics like the Mizoram Right to Public Services Act, 2015, Result Framework Document (RDF), Citizen's Charter, among others.

As per directions from the Central government, 'Good Governance Week 2024' will be observed under the theme - 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore (Taking Administration to Villages)' from December 19 - 24.