Joining the worldwide celebration of the 208th birth anniversary of Adi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, a culturally venerated poet of the Gorkha diaspora, the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (Central) organised the celebration at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl today.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the occasion as a chief guest.

On this auspicious occasion for the Gorkha community, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati extended his greetings and well wishes to all the members of the community across the state.

He shared his admiration of Poet Bhanu’s work on Ramayan in Nepali from Sanskrit, which is widely credited to have played an important role in the development of Nepali literature and the language itself.

The Governor also congratulated the Gorkha community for having the Nepali language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India as there are a lot of benefits that come with this recognition.

The Governor also thanked the Gorkha community for the valuable contributions they have made to Mizoram. He shared his appreciation of the continued peaceful coexistence of the community with the majority Mizo community and urged the community to carry on with a positive mindset.

The Governor also praised the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (MGYA) for their activities to contribute to the civil society in which they are confined and for all the good works they are doing for the Gorkha community.

He urged the Gorkha youth to be more motivated despite a few hurdles that might hamper a small community like theirs and encouraged them to live a life worthy of being regarded around the world as brave, honest, and exceptional in military service.

He also reminded everyone that education is the most powerful empowering force and knowledge is the ability no one can take away from those who possess it.

The 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration was celebrated with discourses in literature, felicitations, and performances of songs and dances.

The second session of the celebration programme commenced with the lamp lighting done by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.