Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the establishment of committees in all government departments to review employee service and ensure a qualified and efficient workforce.

CM Lalduhoma said this at a conference of the Mizoram Secretariat Service Association on November 8.

He said, "Service review committees have been formed in all departments. We will identify employees who can't perform their duties as well as those who are not fit to continue to ensure that the state has qualified and efficient employees."

Furthermore, Lalduhoma exalted that the quality of the state would immediately improve if the service quality of government employees improved.

Earlier, the Mizoram CM had said the government would take steps to terminate the services of such employees who are not fit to continue.