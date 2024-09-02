The Mizoram government has issued a public notice urging residents to take immediate precautions due to relentless heavy rainfall affecting the state. The alert, released by the state’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, emphasizes the need for vigilance as prolonged rains have increased the risk of landslides and other hazards.

Residents are advised to inspect their properties to ensure proper drainage and to remain cautious of potential landslide areas. The notice highlights that recent incessant rains have led to significant disruption, including transportation route closures and interruptions to daily life.

"The prolonged heavy rainfall has made the ground more susceptible to landslides and other disasters," the notice states. The government is actively monitoring the situation and is engaged in relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the severe weather conditions.

In light of the heavy downpour since August 19, several schools in Aizawl and Kolasib were closed from August 20 to 24, with additional closures in Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial, and Mamit on August 28. On Sunday, an abandoned seven-storey building in Aizawl's Vaivakawn area collapsed due to a landslide, although no casualties were reported.

Since March, natural calamities, including landslides, have claimed at least 42 lives in Mizoram, according to the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.