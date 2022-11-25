The Mizoram government has decided to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns during the coming festive season.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that the orders banning the sale, bursting and use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, toy guns with bullets and other pyrotechnic materials were issued by Deputy Commissioners last month.

Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were banned during Diwali, he said.

Aizawl's Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia said a special team constituted by the state police has been conducting regular checks on shops and godowns in the district.

He urged the people to refrain from bursting, selling and buying firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to enjoy a pollution-free festive season.

"During the coming festive season - Christmas and New Year too, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold and used,"

Lalruaia told a news conference on November 24.

In the past too, Mizoram used to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year.