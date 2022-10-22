The district magistrate of Champhai district in Mizoram imposed a blanket ban on the import of cattle from Myanmar on October 21.

District Magistrate James Lalrinchhana issued a prohibitory order on October 21 banning the import of cows and bulls from Myanmar as several cows are suspected to be infected with foot and mouth disease.

Lalrinchhana in his statement said that some cattle in the villages along the Myanmar border were found to be infected with the suspected foot and mouth disease.

Further, the order states to strictly ban the import of cattle from Myanmar and the transportation of cattle within the district including those who are not sick.

The district veterinary officer from the Champhai district said that some samples were extracted from the sick cattle from the surrounding villages to test in Aizwal.

On the other hand, officials of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry stated that the samples would be sent to Guwahati for laboratory tests.

Notably, several diseases like swine flu among other respiratory diseases have been allegedly found in cattle imports from Myanmar.