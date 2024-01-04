The General Administration Department of the Government of Mizoram has officially canceled the sale of land located at 24, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata - 700019, despite the successful bid by Ms Excel Vincom Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata.

The decision to cancel the bid process was communicated through a notification dated January 4, 2024, issued by K. LALTHAWMMAWIA, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Mizoram General Administration Department.

The notification stated that the initial invitation for bids had been made through e-tender-cum-e-auction, vide No. A. 60011/200/2011 GAD (Vol.II) dated May 26, 2023. Ms Excel Vincom Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, emerged as the successful bidder and duly deposited 100% of the bid amount along with penal interests for delayed payment.

However, after careful consideration of various factors, the General Administration Department, Government of Mizoram, concluded that proceeding with the disposal of the said government land at this juncture would not be in the general interest of the public.

The notification further elaborated that the cancellation is being made in the exercise of the inherent power provided under clause 3.1.11, read with clause 5.5 and clause 6.2 of the Bid Documents. The decision ensures that the larger interest of the general public is upheld, even if it means revoking the successful bid by Ms Excel Vincom Pvt. Ltd.

As per the cancellation notice, the entire amount paid by the bidder, including the Earnest Money Deposit, shall be refunded. Additionally, the Authority, i.e., the General Administration Department, shall not be held liable to pay any compensation or interest for any potential losses incurred by the bidder due to the abrupt cancellation of the bid process.