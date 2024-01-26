Along with the rest of the nation, Mizoram state celebrated the 75th Republic Day in the capital, the district headquarters and all other important towns across the state.

In Aizawl City, the state capital where the biggest celebration was held, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the National Flag and returned the salute accorded to the National Flag by the 27-strong, Parade contingents.

In his Republic Day address, the Governor extends his warm greetings to all the people of Mizoram and other fellow citizens across the country. On this symbolic occasion, he urged everyone to recollect that on this very day in 1950, we became one of the largest democratic republics of the world, when we gave to ourselves a Constitution to secure justice, liberty and equality for all the citizens of our great Nation.

He opened his address with his congratulations to the people of Mizoram for having elected a new Government, which he cited as a clear reflection of their firm conviction in the democratic change process. In this connection, he commented, “My new Government sees the overwhelming mandate it has received from the people as a sign of yearning for a paradigm shift in various aspects. I assure the people of the State that my Government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations, hopes and dreams implicit in their mandate”.

The Governor expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the people of Mizoram for their earnest and dutiful exercise of the franchise to elect the new government in a peaceful and exemplary manner. On the successful, free and fair election throughout the state, he accorded his acknowledgement to the sincere efforts put in by the bureaucracy and law enforcing agencies, which were supplemented whole-heartedly by the endeavours of the NGOs, churches and civil society in general, and the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF) in particular.

Once again, the Governor reiterated the significance of maintaining peace and tranquillity for growth and development. He thanked efficient law enforcement agencies and supportive non-government organizations, religious institutions, media and the general public for maintaining our status as one of the most peaceful states in India.

In his core address, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati underlined several broad areas of thrust, encompassing six basic needs that will be prioritized in the next five years.



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He also stated the commitment of his government to stabilise and improve the financial condition of the state in the initial periods. On the core policy of his new government, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati summed it up with these few lines, “We will endeavour to set things right through fiscal consolidation, proper fiscal management, austerity measures, pruning non-development expenditure and resource management and mobilization. This will, no doubt, require an initial period of financial consolidation and stabilization through prudent fiscal management and financial discipline. Efforts will be made to sustain and increase the growth rate in different sectors. To achieve this, my Government will ensure that various development projects and undertakings of the previous government shall be continued depending on their technical viability and financial soundness. Initiatives and measures to fight drug abuse and care and treatment for those under its clutches will be implemented extensively with renewed vigour”.

The Governor then proceeded further in his address by highlighting the salient features of developments in the state and the directions in which his government will strive to improve the socio-economic condition of the state.

After the official Republic Day address by the Governor, the felicitation program was conducted. In this felicitation segment, the selected police personnel of the Mizoram Police received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2023) along with the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals. In this segment, the names of the Mizoram Police Personnel who were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service this year who will receive the medals next year. It was also announced with great appreciation that Pu Sangthankima is among the winner of the prestigious Padma Shree Award 2024. He is a renowned social worker, who is dedicating his whole career to provide shelters, food and correctional facilities for the destitute, the orphans and addicts

List of the Police Personnel receiving Medals for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (Republic Day, 2023), Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2023),. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (Independence Day, 2023), Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Independence Day, 2023), Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals and list of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (Republic Day, 2024) : Republic day 2024 Police Award leh Parade Award Winner.pdf

Parade Commander Smt Jessica Lallawmzuali, Dy. SP (Probation) and 2nd Commander Shri Malsawmkima, Dy. SP (Probation) led the 27-strong parade contingents at the celebration of the 74th Republic Day. The contingents at this year’s Republic Day celebration consist of 6 Armed Contingent, 6 unarmed contingent 6, 12 School Contingent and 3 band parties. The Governor also gave away prizes to the winners of the winning contingents from different categories.

After the program at A.R. Ground was concluded, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati hosted At Home’s program for the high officials and selected invitees at the Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan.