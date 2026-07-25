Mizoram government, church bodies call proposed FCRA amendments 'unacceptable'

The Mizoram government and the state's apex church organisations have decided to jointly submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking changes to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, maintaining that the legislation in its present form is unacceptable.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and leaders of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) and the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM) at the chief minister's official residence on Saturday.

According to officials, the participants held detailed discussions on the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and unanimously agreed that the Bill, in its current form, was not acceptable.

The meeting resolved that the state government would prepare a memorandum recommending amendments to the proposed legislation.

It was also decided that Chief Minister Lalduhoma would seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to facilitate a visit by a joint delegation of MKHC and CCM leaders to New Delhi for the submission of the memorandum.

Lalduhoma was accompanied at the meeting by his advisers and MLAs, Lalmuanpuia Punte and TBC Lalvenchhunga.

The development comes days after the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee urged the chief minister to convene a special session of the state Assembly to adopt a resolution opposing the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill.

In a memorandum submitted to Lalduhoma on Thursday, the Congress alleged that the proposed amendments would be detrimental to Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and called on the government to formally register Mizoram's opposition to the Bill with the Centre.