Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, the Mizoram government has expressed 'deep condolences' over the recent violent events in the state that resulted in the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, the government stated that it deeply saddened by the recent turn of violent events, further extending condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those injured in the recent unrest.

Expressing concern over the situation, the government condemned the 'unfortunate upheaval' that has persisted for the past year and a half, causing immense suffering and hardships to the people.

"Due to the turmoil, a large number of people from Manipur have sought refuge and shelter in Mizoram. The Government of Mizoram and the people have continued to provide relief measures to those affected and the Government expresses its gratitude to all those who have contributed in this collective act of generosity," the statement added.

Furthermore, the government also urged the Central government as well as the Manipur government to 'continue to take all possible measures to end the conflict'.

In a bid to prevent communal incidents within Mizoram in connection with the recent Manipur conflict, the state government requested the public to refrain from actions which can instigate the said issues.

"The government will continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the state, in particular those from the state of Manipur. Similarly, the government will continue to take steps for the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur," the statement further stated.