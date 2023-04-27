The Federation of Mizoram Government Employees & Workers (FMEW) held its 32nd General Conference at Vanapa Hall.

Chief Minister, Pu Zoramthanga was present at the function as a Chief Guest.

Also Read: Puducherry Minister calls on Mizoram Governor, optimistic about railway services to Sairang

The FMGE&W meeting in the afternoon approved all of their nine agenda items, including that Dearness Allowance (DA) should be paid by the Mizoram Government at the rate of Central Government employees. FMGE&W should take more action to ensure that their salaries are paid on time. Vacancies in various government departments should be filled equally.

Also, the New Pension Scheme (NPS) be abolished, and instead, the Old Pension Scheme be re-invoked for all government employees. Under NPS, the pension of the government servants appointed on or after 1.9.2010 is being regulated by the new Pension Scheme also known as the new Defined Contribution Pension System.