Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration has successfully implemented its 100 days' programmes.

Speaking at a party event in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma emphasised that they had devised a roadmap before the state assembly elections in November, which they've diligently followed since assuming power.

"We have successfully implemented the 100 days' programmes that we had announced soon after forming the government. This was possible not because we are better than others, but because we implemented and executed what we deemed is good for people and ignored those considered bad," the chief minister said.



Also Read: Mizoram: Over 3,300 proxy staffers detected in government departments

Following the assumption of power by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in December, an inquiry was launched to uncover the prevalence of substitute employees within government ranks. Officials indicate that the numbers are significant, with the school education department leading with 1,115 substitute employees, trailed by the health and family welfare department with 624, and the power and electricity department with 253 proxies.

Of the government workers resorting to proxy arrangements, 2,070 attributed their actions to health issues, while 703 cited domestic challenges. Other reasons provided included the lack of residential quarters, remote village postings, and language barriers.