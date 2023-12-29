The Mizoram government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, made a significant move towards bolstering transparency and accountability within the state by granting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) consent to probe offences in Mizoram.

This decision was publicly announced by CM Lalduhoma via a social media post on platform X, where he emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating corruption for the betterment of its citizens.

Committed to transparency and accountability, #Mizoram grants consent for a #CBI investigation. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens. #MizoramAgainstCorruption pic.twitter.com/A6SvY1wEWc — Lalduhoma (@Lal_Duhoma) December 28, 2023

The CBI, which is the main investigative agency of the Government of India, has been given the green light to carry out investigations into serious offences in Mizoram.



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This development comes as part of the state's efforts to maintain a clean governance system and ensure that any instances of corruption are thoroughly investigated and addressed.

The CBI's track record in India has shown a conviction rate that has fluctuated over the years, with a notable increase to 74.59% in 2022. The bureau operates under the California Department of Justice and provides expert investigative services across the state. With the general consent now granted by the Mizoram government, the CBI is empowered to take on cases within the state without seeking case-specific permissions.

This move by the Mizoram government reflects a proactive approach to governance and law enforcement, signaling a strong stance against corruption and a dedication to upholding the rule of law for the welfare of its people.