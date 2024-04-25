The Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee (MSPMC) embarked on a thorough inspection of the ongoing "Construction of Brick Wall Boundary Fencing (Block-1&2) at Protective Home, Maumual." This significant endeavor falls under the purview of the MSPMC, a committee entrusted with monitoring and overseeing all developmental projects across the state. The inspection was spearheaded by the Vice-Chairman of MSPMC, Pu R. Lal Rinawma, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

During the inspection, Vice-Chairman Pu R. Lal Rinawma meticulously scrutinized both the ongoing and completed segments of the Brick Wall Boundary Fencing project for the Social Welfare & Rehabilitation Centre. He lauded the progress achieved thus far while expressing optimism for the efficiency of future endeavors in this regard.

Funded under Article 275 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, this project falls under the purview of the Social Welfare & Rehabilitation Department. Phase-1 of the funded works has already been successfully completed, with Phase-2 slated to commence imminently. The project's execution involves the coordination of five technical personnel, among whom Engineers Lalthankima and Joseph Vanlalruata actively participated in today's inspection.

The MSPMC operates through three distinct teams: A, B, and C. Accompanying Vice-Chairman Pu R. Lal Rinawma on this inspection were members of Team C, including Er. Vanlalhruaia, Prof. Chawngsailova, Er. Lalrinawma, and Pu Samuel Zoramthanpuia. Additionally, MSPMC Secretary Er. Vanlalruata Sailo, Dr. Lalrinchhana, Principal Adviser for Planning & Programme Implementation, and Pu PC Lalawmawia, Chairman of the Chanmari West Local Council, lent their expertise and support to the inspection.