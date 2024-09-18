Mizoram's PWD Minister Vanlalhlana stated on September 18 that the state government is working extensively to fix the worst parts of National Highway 6 (NH6), which is the main route that connects the state to Assam.

It must be mentioned that Mizoram is currently grappling with an acute shortage of fuel and other essential commodities as hundreds of trucks and tankers have been stranded due to the poor condition of the national highway caused by heavy rain.

Regarding the same, Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs' and Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have suspended operation along the dilapidated stretches of the highway from Tuesday.

Vanlalhlana on Wednesday inspected the Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch, besides Sethawn, in the presence of Deputy Speaker in the assembly and Kolasib MLA Lalfamkima.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanlalhlana said that the state government has been making massive efforts to repair the national highway, the state's lifeline, with all its available resources.

He said steps have been taken to repair the worst stretches of the highway at the earliest.

The minister also urged PWD officials to expeditiously monitor the repair work.

Officials said that all vehicles stranded between Kawnpui and Khamrang along NH-6 were released on Wednesday and no vehicle will be allowed to ply the road for three days from Thursday to expedite the repair work.

Some stretches of the NH are under maintenance of the state PWD.

Meanwhile, leaders of MOTDA and PETUM said that they will inspect the ongoing repair work in the Kawnpui-Khamrang section on Friday.

They said that they would resume operation once the national highway is fit for transportation of oil.

(With inputs from PTI)