The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued a memorandum with instructions relating to actions warranted against illicit practice of engagement of proxies / substitutes by Government servants.

The memorandum warned that the Government of Mizoram had noticed several instances where employees are absenting themselves from duty for prolonged periods and whereby, they have resorted to the illicit practice of engaging proxies / substitutes in their place; and added that these practices violate CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.



The memorandum includes all Regular Employees, Co-Terminus (CSS) Employees, Part-time Employees, Casual Employees, Work-charged Employees, Contract Employees and Provisional Employees, and stated that temporary Government employees and CSS employees shall entail immediate termination from service as existing rules and benefits do not apply to them

The memorandum stated that illicit practice adopted by Government employees severely limits the operational efficacy of the Government at different levels and fundamentally infringes upon the spirit of good governance, and views this matter seriously and has decided to take immediate remedial action.The Council of Ministers in its meeting held on 06.06.2024 had decided to do away with the practice once and for all.

The order directed that all Government employees engaging proxies / substitutes should return to their respective posts by July 19, 2024, and that all controlling authorities are also directed to bring these instructions along with the relevant rule provisions to the notice of all their employees to highlight the consequences which may visit in the event of their failure to comply therewith.

It added that Government servants failing to return to duty within the stipulated period shall be treated as ‘unauthorized absence’ under the relevant rule provisions and disciplinary action should be taken forthwith by the concerned controlling authorities by invoking relevant provisions of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, viz., Voluntary Retirement, Invalid Pension and Compulsory Retirement

Furthermore, the memorandum added that All departments are directed to submit a ‘compliance report’ within 45 (forty-five) days and that responsibility shall be fixed on the administrative heads of department, and other controlling officers who fail to submit the said report as directed; and that submission of false report in any form by any authority shall be dealt with strictly by the Government.

Those undergoing medical treatment and suffering from terminal or acute illness are allowed to avail all forms of leave admissible to them in accordance with the provisions of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972; but must submit a ‘Medical Certificate of Incapacity’ from a Medical Board constituted or recognized by the Government to be accorded the special consideration.

The memorandum added that prospect of grant of ‘Extraordinary Leave on Medical Ground’ may also be looked into and permitted as a recourse to such Government servants after exhaustion of all forms of leave admissible to them, subject to the condition that the period of continuous leave does not exceed five years as prescribed by rule 12 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

Lastly, the memorandum stated that one-time ‘Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme’ shall be formulated for those employees who are unable to avail any of the benefits or options applicable under the existing rules, for which a drafting committee shall be constituted by the Government.