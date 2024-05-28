The Mizoram state government ordered the closure of all government offices on May 28 in view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal.

However, the order maintains that offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, among others are an exception and will remain open.

In its order, the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, K Lalthawmmawia stated, “In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on “Cyclone Remal”, the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday) with the exception of offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, etc.”

Meanwhile, the state government also asked the Secretaries and Heads of Departments to ensure that officers and staff of their respective departments shall work from home. The order also suggested that private sectors work from home.

“Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall ensure that Officers and staff of their respective departments shall “work from home” on this day and be available in case of any exigencies. Private sectors are also advised to adopt the “work from home” mode in respect of their employees, as far as possible, in view of the aforesaid warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department,” the order further stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of School Education, Lalsangliana informed that all schools in the state will remain closed on May 28 in view of inclement weather conditions and warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal.

The order was issued in consultation with Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation.