The Mizoram government has issued a notice prohibiting the issuance of birth certificates to refugees and illegal immigrants entering the state, with immediate effect



A circular that was published on January 30 by the state department of Economics Statistics stated, "Certificate of birth or death should not be issued in respect of any illegal immigrants with immediate effect."



The circular continued with the following statement, "In accordance with the decision of the inter-departmental coordination committee dated October 31, 2022, it is hereby informed to all concerned that registration of the events of births and deaths of illegal immigrants who are sheltered within Mizoram should not be done even if it occurred within Mizoram."



The circular also stated that if such events had occurred or certificates issued illegally in the past, then they would be removed from the birth/death register and all associated certificates would be revoked.



According to an official, the decision was made to register and issue certificates to those who were born or died in the state because the rules for registering births and deaths are too vague.



An official familiar with the development stated that interim identity cards given to refugees after profiling cannot also be used to obtain Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, or inclusion on voter lists.



Also read : Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena urges Centre to allow Mizo refugees to enter state from Bangladesh