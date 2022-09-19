The Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl, Lalhriatzuali Chhangte has ordered Myanmar refugees who are currently taking shelter in the state not to purchase land, and not to run a business without prior permission from the state government.

The directive has been issued for the betterment of the administration and management of refugees who are currently taking shelter in the state.

As per the order issued by the Aizawl district commissioner and District Task Group on Myanmar Refugees, no Myanmar refugees should be running a business or purchasing land without permission from the state government. And also ordered not to be involved in any illegal business and that no refugees should not carry illegal items inside the state.

The refugees should inform about their vehicles, which they have brought from their country to the concerned local or village level committee on Myanmar refugees, it said.

They should not enrol for Aadhaar, state voter list or obtain driving license, among others, the order said.

The government also instructed all local or village level committees to ensure that the order is strictly implemented and report to the chairman of the district task group on Myanmar refugees in case of violation of the order.

The order also states "Vehicles that they bought from the military coup-torn country for fleeing should be reported to the Local /Village Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees. And Refugees should not be enrolled in Adhar Card/Voters I.D/Driving License".

Mizoram shares a 510 km long porous border with Myanmar.

The Myanmar nationals, who took shelter in Mizoram, are mostly from Chin communities, who share ethnicity and ancestry with the Mizos.